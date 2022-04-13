Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark, a ported number and Facebook 2FA SMS not being received.
DrownedWombat

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#295672 13-Apr-2022 11:51
Send private message quote this post

I have a 022 mobile number on Spark, ported over years ago.

 

Recently Facebook has added a SMS 2FA on to my account as part of their 'Facebook Protect' bs (I know, using Google Auth would be better - I didn't knowingly choose this). Problem is, I can't receive these SMS messages from FB so I'm pretty stuck as it's limited my business use of the platform pretty badly.

 

From some research, it appears to be something to do with the porting tables & how Facebook routes SMS (?) - so I'm assuming these 2FA SMS are being sent to 2DM and being rejected, instead of being sent to Spark and on to me?

 

If I'm correct in that assumption, will porting back to 2DM solve this issue for me?

 

TIA for any help! :> 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
RogerMellie
158 posts

Master Geek


  #2901898 13-Apr-2022 13:03
Send private message quote this post

fwiw, I also have this issue with Vodafone and FB occasionally when I reactivate my account. I try again a few days later and it works.

 

 

 

Anyway, my point is it might not be just Spark/Skinny that are affected.

nztim
2139 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2901907 13-Apr-2022 13:16
Send private message quote this post

Wonder if Facebook is updating tables with the latest TCF data

 

or are they sending 6427 directly to spark 6421 directly to Vodafone and 6422 directly to 2degrees ?

 

 

Create new topic





News »

Samsung Introduces Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G
Posted 31-Mar-2022 18:00

Dyson Introduces Air-Purifying and Headphones All-in-One
Posted 31-Mar-2022 17:15

New Zealand Smartphone Market Drops in 2021
Posted 30-Mar-2022 18:00

The Warehouse Group Joins TechCollect NZ
Posted 28-Mar-2022 19:01

Logitech G Introduces G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:57

Huawei Releases WATCH GT 3
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:49

Huawei Introduces WATCH GT Runner in New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:37

EPOS EXPAND 40 Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 28-Mar-2022 18:32

Chorus Prepares to Switch off First Copper Cabinets
Posted 14-Mar-2022 12:14

AWS Expands Cloud Infrastructure in New Zealand With New AWS Local Zone in Auckland
Posted 17-Feb-2022 17:52

NCSC Joins International Breach Notification Service
Posted 17-Feb-2022 14:28

Embrace Your Inner Racer With the New Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:12

Vista Takes Wallis Cinemas to the Cloud
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:09

How the Person You Matched With Online May Be Creeping on You
Posted 10-Feb-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra Offers Premium S Series Experience
Posted 10-Feb-2022 08:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 