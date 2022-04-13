DrownedWombat

I have a 022 mobile number on Spark, ported over years ago.

Recently Facebook has added a SMS 2FA on to my account as part of their 'Facebook Protect' bs (I know, using Google Auth would be better - I didn't knowingly choose this). Problem is, I can't receive these SMS messages from FB so I'm pretty stuck as it's limited my business use of the platform pretty badly.

From some research, it appears to be something to do with the porting tables & how Facebook routes SMS (?) - so I'm assuming these 2FA SMS are being sent to 2DM and being rejected, instead of being sent to Spark and on to me?

If I'm correct in that assumption, will porting back to 2DM solve this issue for me?

TIA for any help! :>