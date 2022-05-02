Hi, we are building, and we are about 80 days out from completion according to the schedule (plasterers are in at the moment). We are currently on Spark wireless, and will move to fibre when we move into the house, and I'm about 99% sure I'm going to stick with Spark.

Got a couple of questions re process -

1) at what point do I ring Spark and say "hey I want fibre"? Power's not connected yet (all the internal wiring is done, but it's not connected to the mains switchboard. Also, sparky to return after painters to do front of wall fit-out. I did get the sparky to run fibre internally from where the fibre comes to outside to my office where I'll want the ONT located. I didn't want the Chorus tech doing it, because we building a passive house and no way I'm letting a Chorus tech drill a hole in my airtight house!)

(I'm happy to pay for two ISPs for a month or two should timings overlap between wireless off and fibre on - assuming my account can handle that, or will they create a brand new account for me?)

2) I have a Mikrotek router from my old cable days, which I would like to re-use, and I understand Spark supports BYOD. I see great guides here on GZ for the Mikrotek routers. But if there is a problem on install day, will they point at my BYOD before troubleshooting it further? Also, if I have it right, I have to pony up some $$$ for a Spark-supplied device? (Another reason to go with BYOD). And I guess I can configure that up as much as I can beforehand.