I have been switching to Skinny prepaid from Spark prepaid all day! The keeping my number part of the process is proving a problem - I continue to get "Keep your Number has been rejected"

On chat and then phone with skinny for hours with no resolution - they said that I had the Spark SIM card number wrong - I didn't so they said I needed to call Spark to confirm the status of the SIM card number.

Went into the Spark store in person with phone - the person there took out SIM card - confirmed the number that I was using and also looked up system and said it was active and on Spark prepaid.

Back to Skinny Chat - and still waiting.

Is there anybody who can provide help or suggestions please?