coffeebaron:

Posting here to hopefully get some help from a Spark tech. I have an elderly customer on wireless broadband with phone line having ongoing issues. See has been on the phone serveral times to Spark, I have also attemped to contact Spark, but stuck on hold for too long.

The issue is the wireless landline has stopped working + ongoing issues with the internet also going offline. We have done the usual power cycle and factory reset the 4G modem serveral times, but nobody has been able to resolve the issue.

@cbrpilot I'm not sure if this is your area, so hopefully you or someone may be able to help please? I can PM customer details etc.

Any help will be much appreciated. Thanks Fraser