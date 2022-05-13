Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help with Spark wireless BB for elderly customer
coffeebaron

5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#296002 13-May-2022 13:48
Posting here to hopefully get some help from a Spark tech. I have an elderly customer on wireless broadband with phone line having ongoing issues. See has been on the phone serveral times to Spark, I have also attemped to contact Spark, but stuck on hold for too long.

 

The issue is the wireless landline has stopped working + ongoing issues with the internet also going offline. We have done the usual power cycle and factory reset the 4G modem serveral times, but nobody has been able to resolve the issue.

 

@cbrpilot I'm not sure if this is your area, so hopefully you or someone may be able to help please? I can PM customer details etc.

 

Any help will be much appreciated. Thanks Fraser

 

 




cbrpilot
854 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2913559 13-May-2022 14:58
Good afternoon,

 

Not my personal area of expertise, but if you can PM me the details I will pass them on, and hopefully get this sorted.

 

Dave.




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

coffeebaron

5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913563 13-May-2022 15:14
Thanks Dave, PM sent.

 

 




coffeebaron

5934 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913782 13-May-2022 22:37
Thanks @cbrpilot for passing this on to the right people and the prompt resolution. Peace of mind for an 84 year old lady living at home alone.

 

 




Stu1
1093 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2913795 14-May-2022 07:11
coffeebaron:

Thanks @cbrpilot for passing this on to the right people and the prompt resolution. Peace of mind for an 84 year old lady living at home alone.


 



Great work for helping out , shouldn’t be this hard for the elderly to get help with their phone . This is still a lifeline to many of them their version of Facebook to connect with friends and family

