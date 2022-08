Further question on the Smart Mesh 2.

Can anyone from Spark that moderates on Geekzone tell me if it is possible to change the SSID and password for the Smart Mesh 2 when it is used with a non-spark router?

I know it is possible with the original Smart Mesh, and the online instructions show how this can be done, but the online info for this model has nothing about how to reconfigure any settings, when it isn't used with the Smart Modem 2.