Did the $100 "Max Fibre plan" replace the "Unplan Fibre Max" plan?
#298424 16-Jun-2022 13:13
We are currently on the "Unplan Netflix Fibre Max" plan and it has a tiered pricing thing.

 

 

0GB - 60GB $110.00

 

60GB - 120GB $120.00

 

120GB - onwards $130.00

 

 

It was only in the last year or two when we changed to it, when we moved house. We always use more than the 120GB, and the phone is included in as well.

 

 

I was looking on the Spark site today and noticed it wasn't offered any more. Only the $100 Max Fibre plan. Seems it's just one amount - no tiers.

 

 

Has this basically replaced our old plan? I was thinking of changing to it, as even with the $10 extra for the phone - it would be $110 then I guess - that's $20 less than our current plan. And it has Netflix too.

  #2930375 16-Jun-2022 13:37
I’m on the current spark unlimited fibre max plan with basic Netflix, yes it is as you think. Be aware the price is increasing to $105 on July 1 I believe. (No landline for me btw)

  #2930377 16-Jun-2022 13:39
Yip the "unplan" post pay idea has been dropped by Spark, and replaced by these new plans, which are much better value ( esp inc NFlix)

 

BUT, the thing to remember is the new plans are a bill in advance plan, ie you pay at the beginning of the month for the months service, so when you transition from the unplan, you will get an initial bill that can be up to twice the sticker price, as you pay the unplan for the past month, and the new plan for the upcoming month all at the same time....

 

+ there is a $5/month increase coming to spark plans (just got the email) which is the flow through from the Chorus UFB pricing increase.. 

