Yip the "unplan" post pay idea has been dropped by Spark, and replaced by these new plans, which are much better value ( esp inc NFlix)

BUT, the thing to remember is the new plans are a bill in advance plan, ie you pay at the beginning of the month for the months service, so when you transition from the unplan, you will get an initial bill that can be up to twice the sticker price, as you pay the unplan for the past month, and the new plan for the upcoming month all at the same time....

+ there is a $5/month increase coming to spark plans (just got the email) which is the flow through from the Chorus UFB pricing increase..