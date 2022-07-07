I have a Spark modem HG659b which has been installed for nearly 3 years. Every now and again during this time, the internet would stop working, I am connected to it directly using ethernet. But when this happens the wifi would stop, and I also can't access the modem via http://192.168.1.254/ . I can however fix it by power cycling the modem, and it all starts working again. But it has been doing it more regularly recently and now sometimes does it a few times a day, but sometimes it will go a week without doing it. Spark have said they can't see anything wrong with my connection. As power cycling the modem fixes it, I suspect the modem is faulty. If it goes down and I don't power cycle it, the connection can be down for hours. Anyone else with this modem have this problem?

I have tried to contact Spark via online chat, but it looks like they no no longer do any Live chat, you now have to use an app or social media like Facebook to contact them online. You used to be able to contact them via their Ivy chatbot.