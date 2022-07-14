Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can I still use existing jack points for phone on fibre?
#298770 14-Jul-2022 22:13
My in-laws have been told copper is getting disconnected in the street and have to move to fibre. Do the techs still wire it up so they can use their existing phone copper jackpoints? Is this still a free service? or will they just connect the phone to the back of the modem?

  #2942034 14-Jul-2022 22:55
https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal/how-to-set-up-a-fibre-landline

 

Integrated wiring

  #2942036 14-Jul-2022 23:06
They should be able to still use the existing wiring. That's what happened when we went to fibre.

 

I would recommend some sort of back up power supply or a UPS for the fibre box (ONT) otherwise when the power goes off so will the phone and I suspect they're used to the phone still working with the power off. If they have a cell phone then this may not be an issue for them.




