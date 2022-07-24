I've had skinny fibre with their latest smart modem for around 8 months now.

For the last couple of weeks, my link is dropping off randomly and staying down for various lengths of time. From a few minutes to several hours.

Skinny has sent me a new modem and it is the same. They are now telling me it is my cables which is just stupid. They escalted it to TFF And made me do a PPPoE test from my desktop and my desktop can connect only when the smart modem is able to connect. And never when the smart modem fails to connect. All different cables.

These are the logs on the modem everytime the link drops:

Jul 24 14:14:12 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: LCP: Already receive LCP Echo Request in 10s, ignore sending it again.

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: LCP: The last receiving LCP Echo Request time is 14s ago.

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: FSM:sdata Send packet:9

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: PPPoE:31387 Received PADT message and notify PPP to teardown connection!

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: Received PADT sid==old_sid

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: fsm_close 9

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: ppp0 is down

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: fsm_close 1

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[31387]: fsm_close 1

Jul 24 14:14:22 VRV9517 user.info autowandetect: AWD: detected Linux netlink event-3!

Any ideas?

Is anyone from skinny/spark watching this forum?

Is there a way to attach the full log to this post?