I have a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (international model), VoLTE has been enabled in the settings and I had to call Skinny to get them to activate it on their end (?) and all works well.

The only issue is SMS messages take 30-120 seconds to send when VoLTE is enabled. I'm using the Android Messages app, but I predict this issue is because messages are trying to send via "internet". Any pointers on what I could do to diagnose? Anyone else had a similar problem?