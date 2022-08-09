Hi,

I have had Spotify set up with Spark for a while now with no issues.

However, I now no longer have access to the Spotify account that is linked to my Spark account (for various reasons)

I need to deactivate the Spotify from my Spark account so that i can reactivate it to my other Spotify account that i do have access to.

I have tried numerous times to get through to anyone at Spark but they either keep directing me to Spotify, who then direct me back to Spark, or i get directed to the Business Hub that then directs me to Spotify. Around in circles we go.

The recent advice i had from Spark was to set-up a new Spotify activation on my Spark account which I have done but this looks now to be a duplicate that i will be getting charged for next cycle....

Has anybody had any luck in resetting or removing the Spotify link?