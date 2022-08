Changed plan from Fibre to Wireless for a relative, and I'm wondering when the landline service gets moved at Spark's end from UFB (via the ONT) to Wireless? Just so I can manage this change-over, and reconnect the cordless phone to the new Wireless Gateway at the appropriate time. Wireless Gateway has not yet been received, and we have to 'activate it' on arrival, so will that trigger the landline cutover as well?

I realise I could ask Spark this, but don't fancy the hold times