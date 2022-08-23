I'd like to not use the Spark-supplied SM2; can I use an alternative router and just move the SIM over?
No.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
The SIM cards issued are locked to there approved wireless modem range, so will not work in alternative hardware. There are other providers that have more flexiblity depending on where you are and what your needs are.
Thank you, that scotches that then.
Are any of the cell network's SIMs not locked to a specific device family? If so, which one(s).
One's whose purpose is not to be locked, i.e., not SIMs available on cheap FWA plans.
EDIT: have a chat to Voda.
