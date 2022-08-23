Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark wireless broadband - use alternative router
dbuckley

11 posts

Geek


#299238 23-Aug-2022 12:33
I'd like to not use the Spark-supplied SM2; can I use an alternative router and just move the SIM over? 

Spyware
3001 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2958174 23-Aug-2022 12:41
No.




coffeebaron
5936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958189 23-Aug-2022 13:00
The SIM cards issued are locked to there approved wireless modem range, so will not work in alternative hardware. There are other providers that have more flexiblity depending on where you are and what your needs are.

 

 




dbuckley

11 posts

Geek


  #2958199 23-Aug-2022 13:20
Thank you, that scotches that then.

 

 

 

Are any of the cell network's SIMs not locked to a specific device family?  If so, which one(s).



Spyware
3001 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2958202 23-Aug-2022 13:24
One's whose purpose is not to be locked, i.e., not SIMs available on cheap FWA plans.

 

EDIT: have a chat to Voda.




