Press release:

Spark has taken its next step towards uncapping broadband in rural New Zealand, increasing data allowances on its rural plans by up to 50GB from Tuesday 23 August 2022 for no extra cost.

The data increase is a result of continuous investment in its rural network as well as in new cell towers delivered by the Rural Connectivity Group – a joint venture between Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees.

Spark Product Director, Tessa Tierney said the company is investing over $100 million every year into its mobile network to ensure it can accomodate Kiwis’ ever growing appetite for data.

“We know connectivity is becoming increasingly important for the rural sector to remain competitive, and while we still have a way to go, we are pleased to be taking this next step toward closing the digital divide for our rural customers.”

The change has seen Spark’s Rural Wireless 160GB plan increased to 200GB, with the ability to add up to six 10GB add-ons each month for just $10 each. It’s Rural Wireless 300GB plan will increase to 350GB, with the ability to add up to six 50GB add-ons for $10 each.

Wireless broadband works by connecting customers to the nearest cell tower, rather than relying on physical infrastructure like fibre or copper to the home. It is similar in speed to a 4G mobile connection and typically faster than ADSL broadband – making it particularly compelling for many rural customers who do not have access to fibre.

For those already on these plans, Spark will increase their data allowances from today and send a notification of the change within the next week.