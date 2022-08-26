Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Repeatedly delivered Smart Modem not Smart Modem 2
Bob T Bunny

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#299291 26-Aug-2022 16:04
quote this post

TLDR: Ordered a Spark Smart Modem v2 when moving house, but Spark Smart Modem (not "2") arrived.  After repeated calls to Spark, another exactly the same has arrived.  How to I get a Smart Modem 2 ?!?!?!?

 


(Apologies if this gets a bit ranty by the end)
I moved house (fibre at both locations) and was only given the "option" to purchase a new modem; Spark Smart Modem v2.  Single radio button on the web page, already selected when the page loaded. No way to deselect it.  So I did some research, found various Spark web pages that showed the specs of the Spark Smart Modem 2 (as opposed to the Spark Smart Modem, the only other option), and some pages here saying the Smart Modem 2 is good for fibre. I also want a mesh setup, so purchasing a single Mesh 2 to add on to it is good (the Smart Modem doesn't act as a mesh base, so you need 2x "Mesh 2" add-ons. The Smart Modem 2 only needs 1x "Mesh 2" unit).
So I think to myself, ok, if I'm going to be forced to buy a modem, it looks like a decent one for a good price.

 

What turned up was a "Spark V9517 Smart Modem - White PRS".  A4-sized, flat front, not the tubular Smart Modem 2 shown on the Spark web pages.

 

- Phoned Spark the day it arrived, was told I'd need to wait until the move was complete, plug the modem in, then call to log a fault.  Okie dokie.

 

- Moved in, plugged in modem (yesterday), it went online fine.  Rang faults, they suggested taking it to a Spark store to get it swapped. Sure thing.

 

- Took it to the local Spark store.  They wouldn't touch it because I'd plugged it in and they didn't sell it to me; it came from the central system. Hmmmm.

 

- Rang Spark back, helpful rep organised to send out another Smart Modem 2.  3 hours later I get the email confirmation, it's the same model being sent out as I've already got - Spark V9517 Smart Modem - White PRS.

 

- After seeing the confirmation email (still yesterday) I rang Spark back, different helpful rep looked at some documentation, and found that the "Smart Modem 2 is only offered to people on wireless broadband. Customers already on fibre will be offered the Smart Modem."

 

Yes indeed, the exact same model V9517 Smart Modem has just arrived on my desk.

 

 

 

Perhaps the Smart Modem v2 is different to the Smart Modem 2?  The Spark support team don't seem to be aware of that though, and the Spark web pages - including the various quick start guides - don't mention "v2" on any of them; just "Smart Modem" or "Smart Modem 2"

 

Since I was forced to purchase the upgrade, I want the best I can get that will suit my needs, not the old stock that they're trying to get rid of. How do I get through to a support person who can get the Smart Modem 2 I believe I ordered?  I've already spent an hour on the phone and traveling to store, it's getting very frustrating as the support people don't seem to have the option to send me what I ordered.

 

Thanks,
Bob T

Create new topic
mattwnz
18799 posts

Uber Geek


  #2959876 26-Aug-2022 16:11
Send private message quote this post

Isn't the smart modem 2 only for mobile broadband, although it says it is also capable of fibre, although I don't recall seeing it say that previously? I just got a new one and think it is just the smart modem. Is there much difference anyway? I see teh smart modem 2 looks like it may have better wifi as it does ax and says it as a 4500 sq foot wifi coverage

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Spyware
3010 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2959877 26-Aug-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Sometimes you end up down a rabbit hole.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

quickymart
9092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2959887 26-Aug-2022 16:17
Send private message quote this post

The Smart Modem 2 is indeed only for wireless broadband - I was looking at upgrading my Smart modem a while ago and asked as well, but that's what they told me. So, if you have fibre, the non-2 one is the modem you get at the moment.



Bob T Bunny

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2959891 26-Aug-2022 16:18
quote this post

mattwnz:

 

Isn't the smart modem 2 only for mobile broadband, although it says it is also capable of fibre, although I don't recall seeing it say that previously? I just got a new one and think it is just the smart modem. Is there much difference anyway?

 

 

 

 

The web page doesn't say "only for mobile broadband" anywhere that I can see.  The order I placed clearly says "Smart Modem v2" so that's what I expected to turn up.

 

For my needs, the Smart Modem requires 2x mesh add-ons ($159 ea) whereas the Smart Modem 2 only requires one.

mattwnz
18799 posts

Uber Geek


  #2959911 26-Aug-2022 16:37
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

The Smart Modem 2 is indeed only for wireless broadband - I was looking at upgrading my Smart modem a while ago and asked as well, but that's what they told me. So, if you have fibre, the non-2 one is the modem you get at the moment.

 

 

 

 

I see it does now say the following on their website , which makes me wonder if it will end up replacing the flat smart modem one. The naming is a bit confusing anyway, as the 2 implies it replaces the 1. I think I would have preferred the 2 compared to the 1 based on it's specs, plus it looks better. I did look at this myself a month ago when I got my replacement, but I am sure it only said it supported wireless broadband back then and not fibre.  

 

Hybrid technology
The Spark Smart Modem 2 can be used for either Spark Fibre or Wireless Broadband connections.

mattwnz
18799 posts

Uber Geek


  #2959916 26-Aug-2022 16:41
Send private message quote this post

Bob T Bunny:

 

mattwnz:

 

Isn't the smart modem 2 only for mobile broadband, although it says it is also capable of fibre, although I don't recall seeing it say that previously? I just got a new one and think it is just the smart modem. Is there much difference anyway?

 

 

 

 

The web page doesn't say "only for mobile broadband" anywhere that I can see.  The order I placed clearly says "Smart Modem v2" so that's what I expected to turn up.

 

For my needs, the Smart Modem requires 2x mesh add-ons ($159 ea) whereas the Smart Modem 2 only requires one.

 

 

 

 

If that is what they say you should have been provided with, and it will work on fibre, then they should provide it IMO

evnafets
416 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2959917 26-Aug-2022 16:42
Send private message quote this post

Bob T Bunny:

 

The web page doesn't say "only for mobile broadband" anywhere that I can see.  The order I placed clearly says "Smart Modem v2" so that's what I expected to turn up.

 

 

 

 

Indeed, the Spark Smart Modem page clearly states "The Spark Smart Modem 2 can be used for either Spark Fibre or Wireless Broadband connections."

 

 



skewt
668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2959924 26-Aug-2022 16:58
Send private message quote this post

You can plug in multiple spark smart modem 1s and they create a mesh


I set this up for someone using a cable to link them but it also allowed wifi link
Shows up in the menu and automatically copies Wi-Fi settings

Create new topic





