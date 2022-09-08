SiliconAudio

Just checking in for a sanity check to see if it's just me. I have the Skinny $16 plan, which I religiously keep active and have never failed to keep credited.

This evening I got a message from Skinny to say I only had a few cents of credit left, so I checked my transactions from the Skinny app (more\transaction history). For some reason, even though my plan with unlimited messages shows as active, I'm being charged 50c per message. Based on Skinny's published rates, I guess they are MMS messages? Is anyone else seeing this? Only started today and I don't believe I've ever had this happen before.

Or, it could be I'm too dumb to own a phone - I wouldn't rule that out ;)