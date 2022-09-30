Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Client has intermittent UFB yo-yo-ing
#300723 30-Sep-2022 08:23
Good morning, everyone.

 

Yesterday we had a client's broadband go up and down like a yoyo over a couple of hours.  A router reboot and an ONT reboot did not seem to fix the issue.  We replaced the router  (Mikrotik) and that stabilised the connection.  Awesome.  Nothing to see here.

 

The same thing has happened overnight.  Starting at 1:21am and stopping at 4:51am the connection went down approximately 86 times from the perspective of our monitoring equipment, which checks approximately every 5 seconds.  The start of the pattern is as follows:

 

1:20:43 AM down
1:22:32 AM up
1:23:46 AM down
1:26:16 AM up
1:26:57 AM down
1:27:41 AM up
1:28:27 AM down
1:28:51 AM up
1:29:51 AM down
1:30:03 AM up
etc

 

Contact with Spark yesterday resulted in 'we can't see a problem' and the only outage they noted was when we power cycled the ONT.  One of my team spoke with them, so I'll not be doing the conversation justice.

 

As best I can recall, we've not had a troublesome UFB connection before now that a router replacement has not fixed.  With DSL connections, the RSP could ask Chorus to do a 24 hour line test.  Is there an equivalent for UFB?  What would we be smart to ask a Spark rep to do to help troubleshoot/diagnose the issue?

 

Cheers!




  #2975211 30-Sep-2022 08:33
I faced something similar: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=298884

 

It turned out that the problem was with the ONT. TFF finally figured that out. 

 

In fact, I am not sure that the ONT was at fault. When they replaced the ONT they also replaced the fiber termination points that plug into the ONT. This boosed the signal strength quite a bit. So it might be this.

  #2975222 30-Sep-2022 08:48
@rdrrdr thank you very much for the link




