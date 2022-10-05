Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Delayed delivery of smart modem 3 for new connection - irresponsible Spark?
Rmani

191 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#300798 5-Oct-2022 11:41
quote this post

So, I planned to switch to Spark broadband connection. I placed the order for the new connection and Spark Smart Modem3 on 12th September. It is due to be activated this Friday 7th October. 

 

Being someone who likes to get things done in order, I followed up with Spark on 21st and 29th of September for the delivery of the Modem. I was assured it'll be delivered just before the connection gets activated.

 

But didn't receive any update on the tracking information till Monday. So, called them last evening, now I am told that they need to check with back office and it might take 3-5 business days for the Modem to be delivered. I was assured I'd get a callback, but didn't receive any. Reached out to them this morning, same response. 

 

Asked for alternate options, as I need to continue my work with minimal disruption. I am being asked to buy Smart Modem2 from near-by Spark store, return it and get refund once Smart Modem3 is delivered. 

 

I didn't expect this from Spark and is really frustrating to say the least. 

 

Anyone else faced similar problem?

Senecio
1607 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2977671 5-Oct-2022 11:51
quote this post

Couldn't you just reconfigure your current router from your existing ISP to use the Spark settings until the SM3 arrives?

trig42
5419 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2977678 5-Oct-2022 12:06
quote this post

Senecio:

 

Couldn't you just reconfigure your current router from your existing ISP to use the Spark settings until the SM3 arrives?

 

 

Yep, this.

 

Spark does port based Auth, so as long as you can configure your current router, you should be just fine (in fact, you may not even have to do anything depending on what your current ISP is).

Rmani

191 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977679 5-Oct-2022 12:09
quote this post

That's definitely an option, I am frustrated more about the lack of communication from Spark and their irresponsibility.



Linux
9296 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2977684 5-Oct-2022 12:23
quote this post

You are expecting too much for a consumer customer!

