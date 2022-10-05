So, I planned to switch to Spark broadband connection. I placed the order for the new connection and Spark Smart Modem3 on 12th September. It is due to be activated this Friday 7th October.

Being someone who likes to get things done in order, I followed up with Spark on 21st and 29th of September for the delivery of the Modem. I was assured it'll be delivered just before the connection gets activated.

But didn't receive any update on the tracking information till Monday. So, called them last evening, now I am told that they need to check with back office and it might take 3-5 business days for the Modem to be delivered. I was assured I'd get a callback, but didn't receive any. Reached out to them this morning, same response.

Asked for alternate options, as I need to continue my work with minimal disruption. I am being asked to buy Smart Modem2 from near-by Spark store, return it and get refund once Smart Modem3 is delivered.

I didn't expect this from Spark and is really frustrating to say the least.

Anyone else faced similar problem?