Do I need to return a 4G Wireless modem when a Skinny account is no longer used ?

Skinny's website does not state anything about it (only if its faulty or I cancel within 30 days - which this is neither)

Their online chat dont make things either, when using that and I mentioned that it's no longer required due to the users passing, they wanted nothing to do with it until I sent a death certificate! We don't even have that yet, so how they think they're going to get one is beyond me...... managed to reset the account password (with no help from Skinny) and remove the CC anyway so at least its not being paid for anymore...