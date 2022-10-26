I have gathered that I should be able to use my own router on Skinny if I have the correct settings. However, I just can't seem to get the internet going. And I know this has been discussed before, but I still can't find the answer.
I'm using TUF AX3000, and I used to be able to use this router to get on Orcon and Bigpipe.
These are my settings
I have also tried using the Spark profile or manual settings and changing Internet VID to 10, but it didn't work either.
I have cable connecting from ONT to the WAN port.
Could anyone please help out here?
Thank you!