I have gathered that I should be able to use my own router on Skinny if I have the correct settings. However, I just can't seem to get the internet going. And I know this has been discussed before, but I still can't find the answer.

I'm using TUF AX3000, and I used to be able to use this router to get on Orcon and Bigpipe.

These are my settings

I have also tried using the Spark profile or manual settings and changing Internet VID to 10, but it didn't work either.

I have cable connecting from ONT to the WAN port.

Could anyone please help out here?

Thank you!