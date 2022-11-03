I have a spark Smart Modem 2 that I'm having an issue getting Open VPN server on it to update to its current IP address.

I have a dynamic DNS setup through noip.com, and I have the router set to update its IP address to noip through its dynamic DNS feature.

On the open VPN server instance on the router though, there is only an option to enter the current IPv4 address, not my hostname to get the current IP address from.

This means that whenever the IP address changes, the router updates the IP address to noip.com, but the Open VPN server on the router doesnt update its IP address, so none of the clients can connect. I have to stop the instance, enter the current IP, and then restart it, and then all the clients can reconnect.

The clients all point to the hostname, so they get the updated IP, but the server doesnt seem to.





There is no way to enter a hostname into the IPV4 address, it just errors out saying incorrect information was entered.





Is there something im missing? Seems strange that spark would allow all this on its modem, but not a way to auto-update the IP address or enter a hostename.