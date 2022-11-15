surfisup1000

Towards end of last year I signed up with skinny fibre max speed unlimited data, on a 1 year contract -- deal was 6 months free , then 6 months @ $98 / month.

A little while ago Skinny dropped the monthly price to $90 -- awesome.

Today I saw on their website there is a $10 discount if you have skinny mobile (selected plans) . Opened their chat, and it was done in a few minutes.

In the last year or so, I've had 6 months free data, and two price reductions from $98 down to $80/month.

How do these guys make money? Crazy people.