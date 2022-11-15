Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny fibre broadband , extra $10 off if you have skinny mobile!
surfisup1000

5151 posts

Uber Geek


#302329 15-Nov-2022 11:58
Send private message quote this post

Towards end of last year I signed up with skinny fibre max speed unlimited data,  on a 1 year contract -- deal was 6 months free , then 6 months @ $98 / month. 

 

A little while ago Skinny dropped the monthly price to $90  -- awesome. 

 

Today I saw on their website there is a  $10 discount if you have skinny mobile (selected plans) . Opened their chat, and it was done in a few minutes. 

 

In the last year or so,  I've had 6 months free data, and two price reductions from $98 down to $80/month. 

 

How do these guys make money? Crazy people. 

 

 

Create new topic
Spyware
3078 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2996507 15-Nov-2022 12:00
Send private message quote this post

Us Spark customers subsidize the Skinny business. My monthly Spark bill is $155 or so.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
surfisup1000

5151 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996650 15-Nov-2022 13:44
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Us Spark customers subsidize the Skinny business. My monthly Spark bill is $155 or so.

 

 

I appreciate your help!

wratterus
1562 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996655 15-Nov-2022 13:54
Send private message quote this post

Yeah it's crazy - they also dropped the 300/100 plan by $3 a month - I was expecting it to go up! Extremely good value for money. 



panther2
241 posts

Master Geek


  #2996672 15-Nov-2022 14:30
Send private message quote this post

I've found skinny did 0 for existing customers and only offered these deals to new customers

wratterus
1562 posts

Uber Geek


  #2996673 15-Nov-2022 14:35
Send private message quote this post

I just messaged them & they applied the $10 discount for having mobile plan with them, and the $3 discount was automatically applied. 

 

Or course they are not going to offer x months free for existing customers - those are only joining deals. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 