So I'm looking at upgrading my dying Samsung S9 to either an S21 FE or going all the way to an S22+. The latter apparently has $200 off on the Spark website for the next two weeks... coming in at 1,599 with discount. But the Samsung website has this at base price of 1,599 before offering a further $240 discount. ?? PBTech also have it at 1,599 no discount, and maybe they'll introduce a Black Friday deal.

Many Spark phones have even more markup... this is just for the phone, not plan. Is there a reason for this markup or are their discounts a scam?