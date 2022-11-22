Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark's phone 'discounts'...
arcon

408 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302429 22-Nov-2022 20:24
Send private message quote this post

So I'm looking at upgrading my dying Samsung S9 to either an S21 FE or going all the way to an S22+. The latter apparently has $200 off on the Spark website for the next two weeks... coming in at 1,599 with discount. But the Samsung website has this at base price of 1,599 before offering a further $240 discount. ?? PBTech also have it at 1,599 no discount, and maybe they'll introduce a Black Friday deal.

 

Many Spark phones have even more markup... this is just for the phone, not plan. Is there a reason for this markup or are their discounts a scam?


Create new topic
johno1234
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3000036 22-Nov-2022 21:23
Send private message quote this post

Their discounts change all the time. I got an S21 FE from Spark for $100 + $1 per month for 36 months so total $136 for a $1k phone. Not available now.

Then I saw a very similar deal on vodafone.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
arcon

408 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3000046 22-Nov-2022 21:41
Send private message quote this post

johno1234: Their discounts change all the time. I got an S21 FE from Spark for $100 + $1 per month for 36 months so total $136 for a $1k phone. Not available now.

Then I saw a very similar deal on vodafone.

 

That would've been with a signup though, not the handset only.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 