Not a credit so much, but some big discounts if you stay on a plan for 36 months. I recently grabbed an S21 FE for $100 + 36 payments of $1 on my Spark small business account.

Login to the Spark website then click on "Small Business" on the banner then Shop. No $1 deals on Spark at the moment but I see Vodafone have a few including iPhone11, Oppo X5 and Galaxy A23.