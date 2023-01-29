Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VOIP server details for routers on Spark Wireless broadband
#303282 29-Jan-2023 18:51
Hi There,

 

 

 

Would anyone know what the SIP proxy server and Registration server address are for routers on Spark wireless broadband?

 

I had to default the Huawei B315S router as the admin password had been lost but after restart the VOIP line did not reconnect and is now showing as unregistered. The line account details appear to be there but on the SIP server page the Proxy server and Registration server entries are blank which to me at least one should be present. Am waiting on a call back from Spark support but its been several hours already and with all the other s**t happening this weekend I’m not expecting the phone to ring anytime soon.

 

If anyone here has rural wireless broadband with a VOIP line and could spare 5min to check the proxy details or know what these entries should be it would be greatly appreciated. 

 

 

 

CheerS

 

 

 

 

  #3029022 29-Jan-2023 19:12
If you don't receive a response here (unlikely) you should try contacting Spark via WhatsApp. I got a very quick response when I had a question

  #3029023 29-Jan-2023 19:23
It should be automatically provisioned - maybe try reseting it again if you haven't already tried again - All I can tell you is Data APN is Broadband and Voice APN is Voice

