Hi There,

Would anyone know what the SIP proxy server and Registration server address are for routers on Spark wireless broadband?

I had to default the Huawei B315S router as the admin password had been lost but after restart the VOIP line did not reconnect and is now showing as unregistered. The line account details appear to be there but on the SIP server page the Proxy server and Registration server entries are blank which to me at least one should be present. Am waiting on a call back from Spark support but its been several hours already and with all the other s**t happening this weekend I’m not expecting the phone to ring anytime soon.

If anyone here has rural wireless broadband with a VOIP line and could spare 5min to check the proxy details or know what these entries should be it would be greatly appreciated.

CheerS