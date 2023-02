Gidday

Just got a new connection on the second port with Spark and the speed is limited to 100/20 - have done a reset on the ONT and Modem (Skinny smart modem has just had VLAN tagging enabled - works fine) - had 300/100 with Skinny prior.

Anyone know why the slow speed? Before any says you cant get 300mb on the second port, you can, I had the identical situation at my last flat - albeit a different LSP (2degrees).

Cheers

Jack