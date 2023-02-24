Hi,



I'm using a cordless Panasonic phone with caller ID and I've noticed that some 021 numbers (assuming they switched networks but retained the number) on spark show up with 00 in front of the 021 on caller id



Eg 00021



This is only for two specific numbers and they are both 021 numbers. All the other numbers show up normally eg 027, 022, 021. Is there something wrong with their sim cards or mobile phones or is it just a quirk of the system when there number was changed over. The reason I am wondering is that I am blocking international numbers with a 00 number block and those two get blocked with all the other intl calls.



Thanks