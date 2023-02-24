Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Some 021 numbers show up with 00 in front on caller id
24-Feb-2023 19:03
Hi,

I'm using a cordless Panasonic phone with caller ID and I've noticed that some 021 numbers (assuming they switched networks but retained the number) on spark show up with 00 in front of the 021 on caller id

Eg 00021

This is only for two specific numbers and they are both 021 numbers. All the other numbers show up normally eg 027, 022, 021. Is there something wrong with their sim cards or mobile phones or is it just a quirk of the system when there number was changed over. The reason I am wondering is that I am blocking international numbers with a 00 number block and those two get blocked with all the other intl calls.

Thanks

  24-Feb-2023 19:09
Phone setting this was spoken about before on Geekzone

  24-Feb-2023 19:20
Which phone setting and where on IOS or Android?

  24-Feb-2023 19:29
I think he means a setting on your cordless phone - I remember a setting on my cordless handset had to be adjusted too to remove an extra leading 0 on all numbers, but I can't remember where it was.



  24-Feb-2023 19:32
No that's not right because it isn't a problem for the majority of numbers. It's only two specific mobiles that show up like this.

