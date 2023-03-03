Ok we have had Skinny wireless broadband at Whangamatā for a few years. Last month our Auckland fibre cable was damaged so I brought the skinny modem to Auckland and asked them to change the account address so we could use it there until the fibre was repaired. It never actually worked in Auckland.



Fibre now repaired at home so took the Skinny modem back to Whangamatā and asked Skinny to change the address back. But it doesn’t work there now. 4G connects and works for about 30 seconds after booting the modem then drops the 4g connection.



Have spent a long time on Skinny chat support. Hours. Finally escalated and they have come back and told me Whangamatā is capacity constrained at our address and they can’t connect me.



Say what? There’s about 5000 people in Whangamatā outside of the holidays. The place is dead quiet. Spark 4g is fine. For 30sec after booting Skinny does 80Mbps 4G lte just fine. This account was working fine before the address move. Now they have reneged. They have refunded the last month’s charges and are demanding that I return their modem.



Been in the IT game since 1986 and this is about the worst bullshit I’ve ever seen. The person asked if I wanted to change to fibre. Not with Skinny after this. I wouldn’t trust them.



It’s a shame as they are the only provider you can switch on and off over the holidays.

