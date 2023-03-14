Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Price Changes: $16 plan goes to $17
Kraven

#303848 14-Mar-2023 12:49
https://www.skinny.co.nz/17-plan

 

 

 

On Tuesday 18th April 2023, your $16 4-weekly plan will change to $17 every 4 weeks.

 

You will be charged the new price from the first time your plan renews after 18th April 2023.

 

The good news is your data has increased to 1.5GB. every 4 weeks.

 

 

So an increase of $13 per year.

 

My wife is on this plan and uses barely any data, might finally get around to switching to a plan that better suits her needs. It's funny how a seemingly insignificant increase will cause us to re-evaluate things, but the money is better in my pocket! 😄

 

rugrat
  #3050062 14-Mar-2023 13:17
I use all my data on $16 one, so have been on $26 or $36 one.

 

Have been on $16 since 2GB weekends, and had a little data left end of each month.

 

Now that the weekend deal has ended will give $17 one a go. If I run out of data with two or three days before renewal, won’t worry me, the extra bit of data may make it work for me.

