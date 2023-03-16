Wondering if someone may be able to clear this up.

When checking addresses on Spark's site for available services, often I'm seeing 'Wireless 4G' with 'Uncapped data fair use policy' come up as an option, but when looking further down the page, only the Lite or Basic options are available for selection. See image below:

Trying an alternative address (more urban), the 'Everyday' plans are available for selection. Bit confused about that first result - it seems to indicate an uncapped plan is available, but doesn't give you the option to select it. Anyone else seen this behaviour?