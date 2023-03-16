Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Confusion around Spark fixed wireless offerings
#303876 16-Mar-2023 15:27
Wondering if someone may be able to clear this up. 

 

When checking addresses on Spark's site for available services, often I'm seeing 'Wireless 4G' with 'Uncapped data fair use policy' come up as an option, but when looking further down the page, only the Lite or Basic options are available for selection. See image below:

 

 

 

 

Trying an alternative address (more urban), the 'Everyday' plans are available for selection. Bit confused about that first result - it seems to indicate an uncapped plan is available, but doesn't give you the option to select it. Anyone else seen this behaviour?

 

 

 

  #3050897 16-Mar-2023 15:37
It means that area is very close to maximum capacity, so they won't provision an unlimited connection.

  #3050899 16-Mar-2023 15:39
Ah - so if we see a result that looks like that, it basically means the location is in an area (location/signal wise) that could have an uncapped plan, but due to capacity on the tower, an uncapped plan isn't available?

  #3050900 16-Mar-2023 15:43
Yep, seen that sort of thing before and that's what the explanation was.

