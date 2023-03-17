inspectaclueso

Hi

Hoping someone at Spark will see this and can assist as it's been several days without a response going through email support channels.

Several days ago, I lost access to several websites I manage that are hosted on the same shared hosting server.

Timeout error...

I've contacted the hosting company and they say there are no IP blocks on their end.

tracetcp shows timeout on Spark network...

If I use a VPN or website proxy service the sites are visible. I suspect other ISP's are also fine as websites are getting orders etc.

Same results on Skinny fibre connection, Spark fibre connection and Skinny mobile network.

As a temporary measure I've put two of the sites behind Cloudflare and they are accessible.

How to resolve this?

Thanks