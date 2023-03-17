Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Unable to access websites I manage unless using VPN/Proxy. Spark network blocking?
inspectaclueso






#303885 17-Mar-2023 12:08
Hi

 

Hoping someone at Spark will see this and can assist as it's been several days without a response going through email support channels.

 

Several days ago, I lost access to several websites I manage that are hosted on the same shared hosting server.

 

Timeout error...

 

 

I've contacted the hosting company and they say there are no IP blocks on their end.

 

tracetcp shows timeout on Spark network...

 

 

If I use a VPN or website proxy service the sites are visible.  I suspect other ISP's are also fine as websites are getting orders etc.

 

Same results on Skinny fibre connection, Spark fibre connection and Skinny mobile network.

 

As a temporary measure I've put two of the sites behind Cloudflare and they are accessible.

 

How to resolve this?

 

 

 

Thanks

michaelmurfy










  #3051177 17-Mar-2023 12:43
Honestly, keep them behind Cloudflare. It’s an awesome product that offers a bit of web security along with a full CDN all for the grand cost of zero.

Use an origin certificate from Cloudflare and set TLS to 1.2/1.3 along with SSL settings to strict.




cbrpilot





Spark NZ

  #3051182 17-Mar-2023 12:58
I can do an ordinary traceroute to that target:

 

Tracing route to server263-1.web-hosting.com [198.187.29.4]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  192.168.1.254
  2     6 ms     8 ms     4 ms  219-88-156-1-vdsl.sparkbb.co.nz [219.88.156.1]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4    12 ms    14 ms    14 ms  122.56.113.6
  5    14 ms    13 ms    16 ms  voyager-dom.akcr11.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.118.162]
  6    16 ms    26 ms    22 ms  ae9-143.akbr6.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.118.157]
  7    18 ms    13 ms    15 ms  ae7-2.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.53]
  8    38 ms    38 ms    38 ms  et1-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.30]
  9    38 ms    37 ms    50 ms  103.13.80.125
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11   143 ms   130 ms   132 ms  ae-3.r00.sngpsi07.sg.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.97]
 12   129 ms   130 ms   130 ms  128.241.15.50
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *      233 ms   234 ms  199.193.7.174
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 18   236 ms   238 ms   239 ms  server263-1.web-hosting.com [198.187.29.4]

 

 

 

So considering that routing is working and we don't block port 80, I cannot see an issue within the Spark network.

 

Dave.




Silvrav






  #3051185 17-Mar-2023 13:06
and you can access them 100% from another provider?

 

 

 

I had a similar issue, albeit skinny-related where I couldn't open skinnys website or any of my local sites. magically fixed itself in a few days but have since then moved my sites to cloudflare as michaelmurfy suggested.



michaelmurfy










  #3051186 17-Mar-2023 13:09
Send private message quote this post

I can also ping + traceroute from a Spark connection totally fine but the web server refuses to respond.




yitz





  #3051198 17-Mar-2023 13:34
cbrpilot:

 

So considering that routing is working and we don't block port 80, I cannot see an issue within the Spark network.

 

 

Unless Voyager are doing some sort of transit or DDoS protection for NAMECHEAP that routing does not look right at all...
Spark -> Voyager (Spark customer) -> Spark -> transit -> Namecheap

 

 

 

@VygrNetworkMonkey

inspectaclueso






  #3051207 17-Mar-2023 14:13
Silvrav:

 

and you can access them 100% from another provider?

 

 

 

I had a similar issue, albeit skinny-related where I couldn't open skinnys website or any of my local sites. magically fixed itself in a few days but have since then moved my sites to cloudflare as michaelmurfy suggested.

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately, both my home, work and mobile connections are on the Spark fibre network so I can't check this myself.  However, the site is still visible to some customers as still receiving orders so definately ISP related.  Also, visible to me using a VPN or a website proxy site.

inspectaclueso






  #3051208 17-Mar-2023 14:17
michaelmurfy:

 

I can also ping + traceroute from a Spark connection totally fine but the web server refuses to respond.

 

 

 

 

If you try to access https://server263.web-hosting.com:2083  do you get a timeout error?

