Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark to close its 3G network in late 2025
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75267 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#304018 29-Mar-2023 09:11
Send private message quote this post

Goodbye Telecom XT...

 

Press release:

 

 

Spark today announced it will close down its legacy 3G network towards the end of 2025, freeing up limited radio spectrum that will enable its 5G roll out in rural Aotearoa.

 

With Spark’s 4G network reaching 98% of New Zealanders, only 4% of its total network data traffic running over 3G, and 3G voice calls having declined by 70% since 2019, the vast majority of Spark’s mobile customers will not notice any change.

 

It is a transition mobile network operators in New Zealand and around the world will be undertaking, with many overseas operators having already switched off their 3G networks.

 

Spark’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Beder, said Spark (then Telecom) first introduced 3G in Aotearoa back in 2009. Since then, mobile technologies have continued to advance, with the introduction of 4G, 5G and IoT networks, which has brought improvements in speed and latency.

 

“Our 3G network enabled New Zealanders to use the internet for the first time on their mobile phones. And while it’s served us very well, 14 years on, newer mobile generations are far better suited to meet today's needs.

 

“We want to assure customers that we will be enhancing 4G coverage in the few areas where there is currently only 3G available and we’ll continue to invest in both our 4G and 5G networks ahead of the 3G closure. We will also be getting in touch directly with customers to support them to make any necessary device replacements over the next two years.

 

“We know some customers are still connecting to 3G in areas where 4G is available, which is predominantly due to the age of the device being used. Some of these older models can’t make voice calls over 4G and so they fall back to 3G when calls are made, so it’s important that they’re replaced ahead of the 3G closure. Other customers may have the capability on their phone but need to enable it in their settings.”

 

All mobile devices currently sold by Spark are entirely 4G-ready, meaning they do not rely on 3G for calling, texting or data, with prices starting from as low as $129.00.

 

In addition, a large range of mobile devices can also now make traditional voice calls over WiFi, meaning customers can make and receive mobile calls using a WiFi connection even if there is no 3G, 4G or 5G coverage. Spark also plans to introduce SMS (or texting) over WiFi in 2023.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
9699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3056033 29-Mar-2023 09:21
Send private message quote this post

Great news

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
cokeman2
885 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3056050 29-Mar-2023 09:56
Send private message quote this post

well they better start fixing there networks caused i live 10m from hamilton most of the time iam on 3G :( 

 

all flat area ,iam on skinny been like this for years 




Social Bitcoin meetup every 2 weeks in Hamilton PM me for details 

Behodar
8840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3056110 29-Mar-2023 10:15
Send private message quote this post

cokeman2:

 

well they better start fixing there networks caused i live 10m from hamilton most of the time iam on 3G :( 

 

all flat area ,iam on skinny been like this for years 

 

 

Yep, 3G is still everywhere, although I wonder how much of it is the (i)Phone "deciding" to prefer 3G to save battery, rather than a true lack of 4G.



Linux
9699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3056113 29-Mar-2023 10:18
Send private message quote this post

cokeman2:

 

well they better start fixing there networks caused i live 10m from hamilton most of the time iam on 3G :( 

 

all flat area ,iam on skinny been like this for years 

 

 

@cokeman2 The 4G coverage footprint is artificially shrunk so once 3G is turned off they can increase the power on 4G win win!!

 

This will stop your handset from passing down to 3G 

openmedia
2887 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3056153 29-Mar-2023 11:24
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Goodbye Telecom XT...

 

Press release:

 

 

Spark today announced it will close down its legacy 3G network towards the end of 2025, freeing up limited radio spectrum that will enable its 5G roll out in rural Aotearoa.

 

 

 

Does this mean they'll stop selling phones that don't support VoLTE? There are still a huge number of devices in circulation, including my Nokia 7.1, that won't do VoLTE on their network. As a consumer if i'm buying a new device today I want to use it until atleast 2026+.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
2887 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3056156 29-Mar-2023 11:28
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

Does this mean they'll stop selling phones that don't support VoLTE? There are still a huge number of devices in circulation, including my Nokia 7.1, that won't do VoLTE on their network. As a consumer if i'm buying a new device today I want to use it until atleast 2026+.

 

 

Oh and Skinny has tried to enable VoLTE and every time it broke all voice calling and in some cases also broke my SMS support.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Linux
9699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3056159 29-Mar-2023 11:37
Send private message quote this post

@openmedia Did you read the press release?

 

" All mobile devices currently sold by Spark are entirely 4G-ready, meaning they do not rely on 3G for calling, texting or data "



openmedia
2887 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3056167 29-Mar-2023 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@openmedia Did you read the press release?

 

" All mobile devices currently sold by Spark are entirely 4G-ready, meaning they do not rely on 3G for calling, texting or data "

 

 

Excellent news. Doesn't help relatives who keep phones for 5+ years. And What happens if you've moved between networks - compatibility isn't broad enough.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

richms
25938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3056172 29-Mar-2023 12:02
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

Excellent news. Doesn't help relatives who keep phones for 5+ years. And What happens if you've moved between networks - compatibility isn't broad enough.

 

 

iPhones do volte fine. If you buy bottom of the barrel phones from the supermarket then you won't have the same longevity of support, but you get what you pay for.

 

If some 3+ year old out of support android ZTE or huawai trash tier when new phone doesn't do it, no big deal IMO.

 

2+ years is plenty of time to plan ahead to replace a phone, but it will be a repeat of the analog shut off, the CDMA shut off, the TV switchover, etc etc where some people whine and complain about it that they were not warned, had no idea, don't want the change etc and they have to just be ignored.




Richard rich.ms

johno1234
778 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3056176 29-Mar-2023 12:23
Send private message quote this post

cokeman2:

 

well they better start fixing there networks caused i live 10m from hamilton most of the time iam on 3G :( 

 

all flat area ,iam on skinny been like this for years 

 

 

At home in deepest, darkest Remuera, my Spark connection routinely falls back to 3G.

 

 

Linux
9699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3056178 29-Mar-2023 12:27
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

cokeman2:


well they better start fixing there networks caused i live 10m from hamilton most of the time iam on 3G :( 


all flat area ,iam on skinny been like this for years 



At home in deepest, darkest Remuera, my Spark connection routinely falls back to 3G.


 



@johno1234 Did you read my quote to that post?

4G coverage is artificially shrunk at the moment due to 3G

richms
25938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3056179 29-Mar-2023 12:27
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

At home in deepest, darkest Remuera, my Spark connection routinely falls back to 3G.

 

 

All the more reason to turn it off then so that stops happening.




Richard rich.ms

johno1234
778 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3056184 29-Mar-2023 12:45
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

johno1234:

 

At home in deepest, darkest Remuera, my Spark connection routinely falls back to 3G.

 

 

All the more reason to turn it off then so that stops happening.

 

 

Only if the 4G does actually improve. When on 4G it is 1 bar and the data is slow.

johno1234
778 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3056185 29-Mar-2023 12:46
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

@johno1234 Did you read my quote to that post?

4G coverage is artificially shrunk at the moment due to 3G

 

I'll believe 4G improves when I see it.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Child Cancer Society






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 