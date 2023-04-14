I want to set up/enable Guest WiFi on my Spark router, which was easy enough to do, but guest clients fail to acquire an IP address.

I'm guessing this is because I don't do DHCP on the router - I do it on my pi-hole (so I can point clients at the pi-hole for DNS, and the router for the gateway).

Does anyone know if it is possible to:

a) allow the guest network to get to my DHCP server on the pi-hole?

or b) swap back to the router as the DHCP server, but allow for a more complex config (ie, DNS is the pi-hole, GW is the router)

?

I found some discussion online for other WiFi solution that have advanced options to allow exactly this, but poking around I can't find this in the Spark router.

(I have a Mikrotik RB2011 sitting in a drawer - should I dust that off, and try with that? I haven't used that for 5+ years, back when I was in Wellington on TCL cable. Now on Spark fibre. So the RB2011 is going to need a little bit of config, but I see there are good posts on this site how to set up fibre with the RB2011. I haven't re-looked to see if Guest network setups are included)

TIA.