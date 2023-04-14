Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest WiFi + pi-hole (on Spark's router)
#304211 14-Apr-2023 07:31
I want to set up/enable Guest WiFi on my Spark router, which was easy enough to do, but guest clients fail to acquire an IP address.

 

I'm guessing this is because I don't do DHCP on the router - I do it on my pi-hole (so I can point clients at the pi-hole for DNS, and the router for the gateway).

 

Does anyone know if it is possible to:

 

a) allow the guest network to get to my DHCP server on the pi-hole?

 

or b) swap back to the router as the DHCP server, but allow for a more complex config (ie, DNS is the pi-hole, GW is the router)

 

?

 

I found some discussion online for other WiFi solution that have advanced options to allow exactly this, but poking around I can't find this in the Spark router.

 

 

 

(I have a Mikrotik RB2011 sitting in a drawer - should I dust that off, and try with that? I haven't used that for 5+ years, back when I was in Wellington on TCL cable. Now on Spark fibre. So the RB2011 is going to need a little bit of config, but I see there are good posts on this site how to set up fibre with the RB2011. I haven't re-looked to see if Guest network setups are included)

 

 

 

TIA.

  #3063483 14-Apr-2023 08:36
Sounds tricky because then your Pihole will have to be on both networks, and the dhcp server will need to be dealing with 2 seperate ip address ranges.

I have a guest network too but it’s setup from my fritzbox, I don’t want to give it access to my pihole, it’s possible to open it up to the guest network but do you really want to do that?

  #3063492 14-Apr-2023 09:06
Have a look at NextDNS: https://nextdns.io/?from=4f6vmry3 (referral link).

 

This allows you to create multiple profiles so you can create one for your main and another for your guest + take it with you on your mobile devices too.

 

Do however remember that sites like Geekzone are ad-supported and it does keep them afloat. With more and more people blocking ads if you get value off these sites you should support them in other ways.




