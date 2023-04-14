$59 Legacy plan has had a "Price increase" ie nudge you to the $65 plan.
Kinda disappointing.
$4.91 per gb (12gb) at $59
$5.25 per gb (12gb) at $63
$4.64 per gb (14gb) at $65
So even at $65 it is still cheaper than the $59 plan for data. You have to remember that everything is going up in price. Kogan Mobile is still the absolute cheapest but what you could also try is phoning Spark and expressing you're unhappy and ask them to work something out - they may throw you a bone and sweeten things up slightly.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
No doubt the 65 is better value but its more money that no one wants to spend.
Just deciding if i go-to the next tier and go carefree and leave WiFi off.
Kogan is a good deal but Vodafones network doesnt reach our property very well.
Spark And 2D does.
CNZ:
No doubt the 65 is better value but its more money that no one wants to spend.
Just deciding if i go-to the next tier and go carefree and leave WiFi off.
Kogan is a good deal but Vodafones network doesnt reach our property very well.
Spark And 2D does.
WiFi Calling? - It is annoying when prices increase especially if you don't use the data (even if the higher plans are cheaper per gb)
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.