Hi All,

Staying at the in-laws in rural South Canterbury on Spark fixed 4G connection. House is 600 m from cell phone tower but there is a big stand of eucalyptus tree between tower and house.

Speeds are max 60 Mbps down (typical 15-20) and max 40 Mbps up (typical 25 - 30 ) and ping 31 ms.(over ethernet)

The modem is right next to window facing the tower.

As the title says - can this be improved by external aerial (it won't get above tree line!) or change to Smart modem 2?