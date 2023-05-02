thermonuclear

Anyone else having problems connecting to XtraMail via a web browser? I can't get into it via this method, reset my fibre connection, still nothing.
Thanks for that, amanzi!
I only googled it because I was sure that Xtramail had died several years ago. Surprised it's still going.
There is a major outage at Spark currently affecting a whole lot of systems.
Locking, discuss here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=304418
