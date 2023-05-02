Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) No Service From XtraMail ATM?
thermonuclear

144 posts

Master Geek


#304419 2-May-2023 13:16
Send private message

Anyone else having problems connecting to XtraMail via a web browser?  I can't get into it via this method, reset my fibre connection, still nothing.

amanzi
1093 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3070440 2-May-2023 13:22
Send private message


 
 
 
 

thermonuclear

144 posts

Master Geek


  #3070443 2-May-2023 13:27
Send private message

Thanks for that, amanzi!

MadEngineer
3331 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3070448 2-May-2023 13:31
Send private message

Tech problem takes down Spark’s website, voicemail, XtraMail, delay store openings - NZ Herald




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



amanzi
1093 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3070449 2-May-2023 13:32
Send private message

I only googled it because I was sure that Xtramail had died several years ago. Surprised it's still going.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11619 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3070450 2-May-2023 13:37
Send private message

There is a major outage at Spark currently affecting a whole lot of systems.

 

Locking, discuss here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=304418 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

