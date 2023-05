The latest version of the firmware will be what you currently have installed - that router is an old piece of kit! If it was on a Spark connection it would have had its firmware kept up to date over the years by remote management on Sparks end.

I'd honestly recommend just replacing it especially if you've been having some issues as it is highly likely the router is just old and faulting after years and years of service. It is just an ADSL router too so the other question is there other service (VDSL, UFB) available at this address?

Spark also don't use a username / password for the PPPoA details that will be on it so it should just reconnect and after re-configuring the WiFi you should just be back in action. The advise to factory reset based on the router having issues was actually a sound one in this case.