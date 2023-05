I have a spark nokia 4.2 on the latest android 11 release and I cannot enable volte as it is not shown anywhere.

If I search the settings for volte I see 3 entries "VoLTE" "Advanced Calling" and "4G Calling" but on selection there is no option to enable it.

Nokia assure me that this phone supports volte.

Does anyone have volte working on this phone using any carrier in nz ?

Since this was supplied by spark is it maybe still in the volte compatible testing stage if anyone knows ?

Cheers