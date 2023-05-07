Hi,

I requested a move from another provider to Spark. Fibre Max. I did not get any notification of any circuit cutover from either ISP which aparently went live last Monday. I do not think my previous provider knows anything about it as their service never stopped working.

I am using a Fortigate 40F for this connection. I am tagging the Spark PPPoE connection on a VLAN 10 interface with the original ISPs connection using the physical WAN port. PPP logs just show failures to Spark. There are not even any negotiation attempts.

Has anyone used a firewall like this with Spark in the past? There is not much on the webz about it.

Cheers.