Spark broadband cutover
tatbaird

#304472 7-May-2023 10:21
Hi,

 

I requested a move from another provider to Spark. Fibre Max. I did not get any notification of any circuit cutover from either ISP which aparently went live last Monday. I do not think my previous provider knows anything about it as their service never stopped working.

 

I am using a Fortigate 40F for this connection. I am tagging the Spark PPPoE connection on a VLAN 10 interface with the original ISPs connection using the physical WAN port. PPP logs just show failures to Spark. There are not even any negotiation attempts.

 

Has anyone used a firewall like this with Spark in the past? There is not much on the webz about it.

 

Cheers.

michaelmurfy
  #3073299 7-May-2023 10:26
Disable DHCP on the interface - Spark’s BNG detect this and block? (Likely not the best word) the connection.

For Spark - PPPoE with VLAN 10. Any username and password as long as it is not blank.

You’re posting from a Spark IP so yep, purge your old ISP configuration.




tatbaird

  #3073300 7-May-2023 10:34
Tried that earlier. Set the WAN physical interface to manual and made the IP all zeros. Current ISP is Bigpipe.

tatbaird

  #3073301 7-May-2023 10:44
I know networking fairly well, but not so much from the ISPs perspective having never worked for one. Surely part of the provisioning process is to contact the old provider and tell them to stop routing to me?



Spyware
  #3073302 7-May-2023 11:00
Difference between Spark and Bigpipe is the vlan tag. Try connecting via LAN2 port on ONT.




michaelmurfy
  #3073358 7-May-2023 12:12
BigPipe is still Spark just without the VLAN tag. Give Spark a call and state your churning from BigPipe and they should be able to check it out for you.

Technically the same connection - only billing and VLAN gets changed.




