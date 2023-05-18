My wife got a new Samsung galaxy A34 5G yesterday to replace her expiring S7.

Phone supports VoLTE and while we bought from PBTech, this model is also for sale the Spark website and also says it supports VoLTE.

She set it up and I noticed it wasnt showing VoLTE - This is not a setting you can switch on/off, so we made a trip to a Spark shop.

They fiddled around and looked up stuff and finally booked a 'tech callback'.

After 5 minutes of talking to the support person he said that the phone hadnt been certified for VoLTE yet - 'could be months away'.

Now, the same phone, with my Skinny SIM, happily enabled VoLTE.

Her spark SIM in my phone (Galaxy A33 5G) - which defintely shows as certified on the Spark website shows no VoLTE.

Surely something wrong with the SIM or Account settings??????