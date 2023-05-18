Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Problem with VoLTE on new Samsung phone (Galaxy A34 5G) - only problem on Spark SIM
robjg63

3709 posts

Uber Geek


#304592 18-May-2023 08:59


My wife got a new Samsung galaxy A34 5G yesterday to replace her expiring S7.

 

Phone supports VoLTE and while we bought from PBTech, this model is also for sale the Spark website and also says it supports VoLTE.

 

She set it up and I noticed it wasnt showing VoLTE - This is not a setting you can switch on/off, so we made a trip to a Spark shop.

 

They fiddled around and looked up stuff and finally booked a 'tech callback'.

 

After 5 minutes of talking to the support person he said that the phone hadnt been certified for VoLTE yet - 'could be months away'.

 

Now, the same phone, with my Skinny SIM, happily enabled VoLTE.

 

Her spark SIM in my phone (Galaxy A33 5G) - which defintely shows as certified on the Spark website shows no VoLTE.

 

Surely something wrong with the SIM or Account settings??????




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

ShaneKNZ
8 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Spark

  #3077382 18-May-2023 09:09


Hi Robjg63. Samsung A34 5G (SM-A346E) is certified by Spark and supports VoLTE on Spark and Skinny. I'd love to speak to the person who said it's months away ;). Sounds like it might be that the SIM isn't VoLTE provisioned. If you can DM me the phone number I can check this for you.

 
 
 
 

robjg63

3709 posts

Uber Geek


  #3077387 18-May-2023 09:21


Message sent - and Thanks Shane




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

robjg63

3709 posts

Uber Geek


  #3077393 18-May-2023 09:47


Just an update.

 

Result! Shane has fixed it.

 

😄

 

The Account/SIM was not provisioned for VoLTE apparently.

 

Sadly, it seems it was something the people in the Spark shop (4 of them were looking at the problem at one point) and the next level support phone person should have been able to address.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

