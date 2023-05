Today I learned that Skinny has a privacy setting page that asks you if they can sell your data to Google, Facebook and Trademe. https://www.skinny.co.nz/dashboard/sub/account-settings/privacy-settings

I have tried several times already to opt-out of sharing my data, but each time it goes back to the default of allowing them to share with Google, Facebook and Trademe. If anyone here knows someone in the team responsible for that, could you please ask them to address this?