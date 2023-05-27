Hi,



Vodafone/One home broadband customer currently but considering a move to Skinny for home fibre broadband.



We currently have Deco X20 units from the Vodafone superwifi product. Ont Fibre box output runs direct into first X20 with no intermediate modem.



Can I run this same setup as a Skinny customer, or will I need to introduce a modem first and then feed an output from that into the first Deco unit?



Keeping the house coverage up is super important for how we use this and ideally want to keep it all as simple as possible.



Thanks.