Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Use Deco X20 from Vodafone ‘SuperWiFi’ on Skinny fibre?
Jaxson

7591 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304669 27-May-2023 02:09
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

Vodafone/One home broadband customer currently but considering a move to Skinny for home fibre broadband.

We currently have Deco X20 units from the Vodafone superwifi product. Ont Fibre box output runs direct into first X20 with no intermediate modem.

Can I run this same setup as a Skinny customer, or will I need to introduce a modem first and then feed an output from that into the first Deco unit?

Keeping the house coverage up is super important for how we use this and ideally want to keep it all as simple as possible.

Thanks.

Create new topic
ashtonaut
533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3079927 27-May-2023 06:46
Send private message quote this post

I’m interested in this answer also, but I am 99% sure there should be no issue doing what you propose. I don’t believe the Vodafone Deco units have any sort of custom firmware that would prevent this.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
MaxineN
Max
1193 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3079929 27-May-2023 07:03
Send private message quote this post

Nope they're not locked or anything.

Just need to change WAN details to match Skinny's requirements.

I would be a bit mindful if you're still within the 24m term of our SuperWifi promo ETCs will get charged out if the broadband gets closed.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 