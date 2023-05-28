I have an iPhone SE (1 esim slot available) - I have tested and I can add a 3rd party esim for data only e..g AloSIM for data and that works well.

Skinny will charge me about $1.11/min to receive phone calls in the USA. So I figure I can let all calls go to voicemail and then return the call using whatgsapp/viberr/skype and no additional charge to me. Or will Skinny charge me for the unanswered call going to voicemail?

The other issue I have is texts - there is no "voicemail" for text. Many are actually iMessages so obviously they come through via the local esim's data ). Texts that aren't being sent from the Apple ecosystem will cost me about a $1/go - happy to pay that for real texts - not so much for the spam we all get. Is there any way to manage texts ?

The only need texts is when the ANZ credit card decides to send a text to confirm a transaction (yes I know other's use an app - ANZ doesn't) .

How do other's manage this? I'm travelling for 2 months so no roaming doesn't really work for (plus its not supported in a number the countries we are going to)

Is there any way to enable wifi calling /texting for the main phone no/text no using the data esim?