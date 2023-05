Hi,

I'm wanting to unblock port 25 on my Fibre line for a test mailserver for my homelab I contacted Skinny support and they've said "Our backend team has come back and advised Port25 is unblocked on the network. There is nothing much we can do on our end."

But when I test from a remote connection 25 is still blocked and requests aren't even hitting the firewall.

I see that Spark has a form you can fill out to remove port blocks does anyone know if Skinny has the same?

Thanks.