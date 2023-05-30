Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark trials satellite broadband services
#305716 30-May-2023 13:47
Press release:

 

 

Spark today announced it has entered into a partnering agreement with Netlinkz – an ASX-listed network-as-a-service technology company – to supply Starlink business-grade satellite broadband to customers later this year, following the completion of trials currently underway with a small number of New Zealand businesses. 

 

Spark Product Director, Tessa Tierney, says, “It is critical that businesses can continue providing their services to New Zealanders in the event of extreme weather events or other disruptions to traditional connectivity.

 

“Spark has been providing satellite connectivity to Aotearoa since the 1970s and we own and operate a purpose-built Satellite Earth Station in Warkworth. Our new partnership with Netlinkz allows us to supply Starlink business-grade satellite to our customers, which will further enhance the end-to-end digital capabilities we already offer businesses across connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IoT, data and AI, with an additional layer of resilience and business continuity.

 

“We are conducting trials prior to launching the service more broadly to ensure that deployments are as seamless as possible for our customers. We are excited to be working alongside some of our business customers and Netlinkz to explore how we can use emerging satellite technologies to deliver remote connectivity and improved resilience right across Aotearoa’s economy.”

 

Spark is also working on a satellite-to-mobile service for Spark mobile customers, with details and timings to be announced soon. 

 




  #3082411 30-May-2023 14:23
Not sure what the point is of this, unless you have a business contract that only allows you to deal with Spark?

 
 
 
 

  #3082413 30-May-2023 14:32
boosacnoodle:

 

Not sure what the point is of this, unless you have a business contract that only allows you to deal with Spark?

 

Another player that isn't Starlink and is supported by a local provider for support. Currently Starlink support is quite frankly terrible for schools / business who fully depend on internet access.

 

Pretty sure there are a few schools connected via Starlink to N4L.




