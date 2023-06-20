A customer ordered Spark Max Fibre but didn't order a modem.

We need something they will support, that supports decent speeds and has decent wireless capabilities.

I had hoped they had a similar thing to Vodafones Super WiFi, but I am not seeing a direct comparable offer.

The client has a medium sized single level apartment, so I would expect a Modem + AP Combo that can be properly meshed to a second unit, would be ideal. (Similar to the TPLink x20's that VF use which are easily configurable via an app.

What are people recommending?

https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/spark125763spo/?offerId=spark125763spo&ifpId=pay_upfront

Is it simply a case of 2 of these? One connected to the ONT? Or is it a case of needing to buy a Smart Modem 2 or 3 AND a Mesh unit?

They currently have a B818-263 but I am guessing not Fibre compatible.