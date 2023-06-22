Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offered deal to stay with Spark but then charged for 2months in one go
#306036 22-Jun-2023 15:56
Phoned Spark to discuss a wildly out of date plan, or from another perspective, one that was over priced and under delivering. They offered a drop from $107 to $85. Negotiated for better speed at $95, service otherwise not altered.

First bill was most of that month at the old rate AND the month at the new rate. $207 in total!

Spark has had their 2 week contract cancellation period passed and we'd like to quit them over this. We were not in a contract at $107 but we are in a 12 month now. We didn't expect such a 'deal' to cost so much. Is there some legal avenue to get out of this 12 month contract?

  #3093556 22-Jun-2023 16:01
This is almost certainly due to a change in billing cycle on an old plan (which was billed in arrears) to billing in advance. I can't be 100% certain but it sounds like the situation explained here:

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/account/bill/understand-bill/https://www.spark.co.nz/help/account/bill/understand-bill/

 

----- cut here -----

 

Recently joined Spark? Or made changes to your products and services?

 

When you first join Spark, you may see two charges for the same plan on your bill. These charges will have different date ranges associated with them. This is because Spark charges for services a month in advance.

 

  • This means your first bill will have a full month's charge from your bill’s start date. You'll also get a pro-rata charge (one-off) from your connection date up to your billing start date.

----- cut here -----

 

 

 

