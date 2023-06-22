Phoned Spark to discuss a wildly out of date plan, or from another perspective, one that was over priced and under delivering. They offered a drop from $107 to $85. Negotiated for better speed at $95, service otherwise not altered.



First bill was most of that month at the old rate AND the month at the new rate. $207 in total!



Spark has had their 2 week contract cancellation period passed and we'd like to quit them over this. We were not in a contract at $107 but we are in a 12 month now. We didn't expect such a 'deal' to cost so much. Is there some legal avenue to get out of this 12 month contract?



Martin