Forums
›
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)
›
Spark Smart Modem restarting repeatedly
scobb
31
posts
Geek
#
306083
27-Jun-2023 07:14
After a long period of stability, my SSM2 has randomly restarted at least 5 times in the last 24 hours.
I’m on firmware 2.01.16 build02-20230317
Nothing has changed in my environment.
Anyone else experiencing this?
