santiagobernhardt:

I have noticed over the last few months bigpipe started attempting to renew/restart my static ip at around 3.30am leading to a 20-30 min downtime until the same static ip is re-assigned usually 25-30 mins after.

It started being picked up with my vpn logs but I managed to find more proof when moved my main router to a mikrotik and got detailed logs. I though was my tplink archer rotuer doing something funky initially but have observed the same pattern with 3 different routers.

Anyone else had this sort of problem before?

Bigpipe is nice and reliable when it works but I don't enjoy dealing their support at all. That being said that, I have opened a support ticket a few days ago without any response from them yet.

Their support is so lame that if you want to reply to add additional info to the ticket it creates a new ticket with each email (even when the title remains unchanged for tracking)

☹