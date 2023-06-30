santiagobernhardt:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bigpipe seem to be restarting my static ip daily at 3am and leaving me with 20min downtime
#306131 30-Jun-2023 11:10
I have noticed over the last few months bigpipe started attempting to renew/restart my static ip at around 3.30am leading to a 20-30 min downtime until the same static ip is re-assigned usually 25-30 mins after.

 

It started being picked up with my vpn logs but I managed to find more proof when moved my main router to a mikrotik and got detailed logs. I though was my tplink archer rotuer doing something funky initially but have observed the same pattern with 3 different routers.

 

Anyone else had this sort of problem before?

 

Bigpipe is nice and reliable when it works but I don't enjoy dealing their support at all. That being said that, I have opened a support ticket a few days ago without any response from them yet.

 

Their support is so lame that if you want to reply to add additional info to the ticket it creates a new ticket with each email (even when the title remains unchanged for tracking) 

 

 

 

  #3097635 30-Jun-2023 11:48
I am on Bigpipe with a static address - I wouldnt notice something happening at that time, but checked the log file in the TP-Link Deco M4.

 

Unfortunately it only seems to show the last 7 hours - from around 4.30am this morning.

 

I can try and look tomorrow if this helps.

 

Yes they are reliable and support sucks.

 

When I had an issue years ago it drove me crazy. Everytime you tried to give more feedback it seemed to start from scratch again. Finally it got escalated when I found someone on Geekzone nearby also having the same issue - which proved it was 'the network' and not just me. At that stage I got put onto someone in the Skinny helpdesk and had phone/email help.

 

I am loathed to change because the pricing is ok (esp form static IP) and changing internet suppliers NEVER seems to be without issues.

 

EDIT: What did the error message look like (any key words I might be able to find) in your log?




  #3097721 30-Jun-2023 13:28
I assume this is for a Fibre service?

 

If so, can you please PM me your static IP address and I will see what I can see.




  #3097787 30-Jun-2023 15:41
santiagobernhardt:

 

I have opened a support ticket a few days ago without any response from them yet.

 

 

Probably not much help at this point, but the only way I have engaged BigPipe support has been to ask 'Mike the Chatbot' to speak to a human, and both times the human I have been connected with has been great.







