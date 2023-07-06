Any other Nokia G60 5G owners here in NZ? I recently upgraded from my Nokia 7.2 as an amazing offer came up on Amazon.com.au - under NZD $390 with express delivery.
I'm using it on Skinny and VoLTE worked immediately. I haven't tested 5G yet as there is no coverage at home.
Overall migration has been excellent and the phone is very responsive, even with the beast of my work profile loaded.
Positives
- Very clean Android One experience
- eSIM compatible
- Updated out of the box to Android 13
- Should get Android 14 & 15 as well
- Security Updates up-to Dec 2025
- Considerably reduce lag compared with Nokia 7.2
Couple of niggles
- nano SIM & Hybrid Sim means I can't run 2 SIM Cards + MicroSD
- Nokia 7.2 was dual SIM + microSD
- I tend to keep my audio media on the MicroSD
- No eSIM support from Skinny at this stage
- Lack of local cases etc
- not really surprising as Spark haven't officially brought the device to NZ
- but I had one the fastest deliveries of a case and screen protector from Ali Express I've ever seen.
- Android's support windows are still too small compared with IOS/iPhone
- Couple of additional unwanted apps installed as default
- ExpressVPN
- GoPro Quik App.
- Warranty coverage "officially" only applies in Australia