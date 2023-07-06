Any other Nokia G60 5G owners here in NZ? I recently upgraded from my Nokia 7.2 as an amazing offer came up on Amazon.com.au - under NZD $390 with express delivery.

I'm using it on Skinny and VoLTE worked immediately. I haven't tested 5G yet as there is no coverage at home.

Overall migration has been excellent and the phone is very responsive, even with the beast of my work profile loaded.

Positives

Very clean Android One experience

eSIM compatible

Updated out of the box to Android 13 Should get Android 14 & 15 as well

Security Updates up-to Dec 2025

Considerably reduce lag compared with Nokia 7.2

Couple of niggles